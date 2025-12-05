Final Days to Support Domestic Violence Survivors Through Zetas’ Christmas Drive

The Rutherford County Zetas have launched their annual All Things Purple Christmas Donation Drive, a community initiative dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence throughout the holiday season. This year marks the chapter’s second year partnering with the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC) to provide comfort items and tangible support to individuals and families in crisis.

In 2024, the Rutherford County Zetas donated more than 100 teddy bears to DVSAC during their Holiday Party and hosted a special Purple Party to collect purple-themed comfort items for survivors. Inspired by the community’s response and the impact of last year’s efforts, the chapter is expanding its outreach to bring even greater support to those in need.

“Our goal is to uplift survivors with compassion, dignity, and care—especially during the holiday season, when community support means the most,” said Megan O’Quinn, Community Service Chair for the Rutherford County Zetas. “Domestic violence affects countless individuals in our region, and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

Items Requested

The All Things Purple Christmas Drive encourages donations of purple-themed items, the color symbolizing domestic violence awareness, including:

Purple kitchen items

Purple accessories (handbags, jewelry, scarves)

Toiletries and personal care products

Comfort items such as blankets, journals, and candles

Ways to Donate

Amazon Wishlist:

Supporters may purchase items directly from the chapter’s online wishlist, with all items shipped to the organization:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/JGNW7EGGK7II?ref_=wl_share

All donations will be delivered to:

Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center (Rutherford County, TN)

https://dvsacenter.org/

Donation Deadline:

All contributions must be received by December 10, 2025.

The Rutherford County Zetas encourage residents, businesses, faith organizations, and community partners to join in this meaningful holiday initiative supporting women, children, and families affected by domestic violence.

For more information, media inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Sigma Chi Zeta Community Service — [email protected]

