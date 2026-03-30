Filmore to Headline The Big 98 Stage at the 85th Anniversary of Iroquois Steeplechase

Country singer-songwriter FILMORE will headline The Big 98 Stage at the 2026 Iroquois Steeplechase, presented by Bank of America, bringing his high-energy, genre-blending sound to Nashville’s iconic spring tradition on Saturday, May 9, at Percy Warner Park. The race day entertainment lineup will also feature country group Highway Home along with rising Nashville artists Lauren Gottshall and Alannah McCready. Nashville vocalist Cassidy Daniels will perform the national anthem to kick off the festivities.

Presented in partnership with iHeartMedia Nashville, The Big 98 Stage will feature live performances from Nashville-based artists throughout the day from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the Steeplechase’s historic 85th anniversary celebration.

“We’re excited to welcome FILMORE, Highway Home, Lauren Gottshall, Alannah McCready and Cassidy Daniels to this year’s Iroquois Steeplechase,” said Dwight Hall, Race Chairman of the Iroquois Steeplechase. “As we celebrate the 85th anniversary of the race, their performances will add even more energy to a day that already blends world class racing, Nashville tradition and a vibrant community celebration.”

A complete performance schedule for The Big 98 Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

Known as Nashville’s “Rite of Spring,” the Iroquois Steeplechase blends world-class horse racing, Southern hospitality, fashion and philanthropy into a one-of-a-kind social and sporting experience. Drawing more than 30,000 spectators annually, the event is one of the premier steeplechase races in the United States.

The 2026 race day will feature six races with total purses of $605,000, the richest on the National Steeplechase Association’s spring circuit, along with a full day of entertainment and activities for guests across the grounds.

Since being named a primary beneficiary in 1981, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has received more than $11.4 million in proceeds generated by the Volunteer State Horsemen’s Foundation through the event.

Gates open at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies beginning at noon and live music on The Big 98 Stage from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to racing and live music, the day will feature fan-favorite traditions including the Style Contest, Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races and the Parade of Hounds.

Tickets are now on sale. A detailed schedule and event information are available at www.IroquoisSteeplechase.org.

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