Filmmakers and Screenwriters Invited to Submit Entries to 54th Nashville Film Festival

The 54th Nashville Film Festival, a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, will take place at several of Nashville’s premier arts venues with film screenings, industry panels, social events and live music, September 28 – October 4, 2023.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from around the world are invited to submit their projects HERE.

The Nashville Film Festival presents more than 125 film screenings, a selection of post-film Q&As and in-depth discussions with attending filmmakers. See below for more detailed information on the entry process.

2023 Film Competition

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm) celebrates innovation, music and the many voices of the human spirit through the art of film. Originally founded in 1969, the Nashville Film Festival is one of the longest-running film festivals in the United States and the first in the South. NashFilm discovers, elevates, and honors filmmakers, screenwriters and musicians from around the world while engaging, connecting and strengthening the community.

Nashville Film Festival offers $100,000 in cash and in-kind sponsor prizes to filmmakers with winners selected by industry professionals – including studio representatives, producers, DP’s, editors and fellow award winning filmmakers. The winning short films in the Narrative, Animated, and Documentary Short Film Competitions are eligible for Academy Award® consideration without the standard theatrical run, provided the film otherwise complies with the Academy rules.

Join the NashFilm community by submitting your film to the 54th Nashville Film Festival!

2023 Screenplay Competition

The Nashville Film Festival Screenplay Competition began in 2014 with a mission to embrace new voices, creativity and a passion for innovative storytelling. The competition features several categories including, drama, comedy, horror and genre features in addition to short competition, 30 minute and 60 minute pilots. To round it out, the Nashville Film Festival Screenplay Competition offers a special category award to a Tennessee Writer.

Winning screenwriters will receive up to $1,000 in cash prizes, as well as a personalized NashFilm Award and personalized assistance with their project goals. Category winners are determined by an all-industry jury that includes active producers and literary representatives.

Submit your screenplay today to take advantage of Earlybird benefits!