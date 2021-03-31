Easter is just around the corner and Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet is stocked with goodies to fill your pup’s Easter basket.

These adorable Easter-themed dog treats are made with simple, healthy, and wholesome ingredients, such as pumpkin, carob and low-fat, low-lactose yogurt and fresh-baked on site, so you can feel good about the treats you give your dog.

Box of Treats

Check out this box full of Easter-themed goodies! This box has it all – Easter egg and Easter bunny-shaped treats and a cute little chick.

Easter Basket

This is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) of Easter baskets – an entire Easter basket full of goodies. In addition to some Easter-themed treats, this basket includes Plato dog treats and Earth Animal No Hide Chews.

Curate Your Own Easter Box or Basket

You can also shop a la carte for Easter-themed and spring-themed treats from our cold case to curate your own box.

Easter treats you’ll find in store include Bunny Peep Cookies, Spring Chick Pupcakes, Easter Bunny Cookies, Lampchop Pupcakes, Let Them Eat Carrot Cake and Down the Rabbit Hole Pupcakes.

Shop In-Store or Pick Up Curbside

Let us help you and your fur family celebrate Easter. Our Mt. Juliet location has an excellent variety of special treats. You can shop in store or you can call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through your options. Don’t want to come inside? No problem, we offer curbside pickup as well!

Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet Store

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Get Directions