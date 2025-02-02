Fight at Opry Mills Mall Results in “Rushed Mass Exodus”

Metro Police responded to a call at Opry Mills Mall on Saturday afternoon. Just before 3pm, MNPD posted on X that a fight at the mall caused “a rushed mass exodus of the building.”

Despite rumors that the incident involved a shooting, MNPD has no evidence at this time of any gunfire, the police reports.

BREAKING: A fight in Opry Mills Mall has caused a rushed mass exodus of the building. Contrary to rumor, the MNPD thus far has no evidence of any gunfire. Police & @NashvilleFD remain on the scene investigating. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 1, 2025

WKRN reports that “MNPD responded to reports of shots fired — which turned out, fortunately, not to be the case — at the mall around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.” WKRN also reports that the fight occurred inside the Chili’s restaurant.

“A female reportedly came into the restaurant and assaulted her boyfriend who was working there, the fight spilled outside, and that led to the calls of shots fired as people started to flee the mall or shelter in place.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email