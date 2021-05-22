photo by Donna Vissman

Phase 2 of Assembly Food Hall opened on Thursday, May 20 at the Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville.

It’s now the largest food hall in the country with 100,000 square feet of dining.  The first phase opened in March 2021. A grand opening is planned for June 11-13 for the entire food hall with Diamond Rio performing to kick off the celebration.

Inside you will find over 20 eateries, seven bars, three stages, expansive outdoor dining areas with views of the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena. You can try Nashville’s two famous hot chicken spots in one location with Hattie B’s and Prince’s in the same development.

Take a look at our photos of the phase 2 opening:

Phase 1 Eateries

    • Cotton & Snow
    • DeSano Pizzeria
    • Donut Distillery
    • NoBaked Cookie Dough
    • Oke Poké 
    • Smokin Chikin
    • Thai Esane
    • Whisk Crepes Café 

Phase 2 Eateries 

      • Coco’s Café & Dulce
      • Coco’s Fresh Italian
      • Hattie Jane’s Creamery
      • Hōru Sushi Kitchen
      • Istanbul Shawarma
      • Pharmacy Burger
      • Pharmacy Wurst
      • Philly Special
      • Prince’s Hot Chicken
      • Saffron
      • Sixty Vines (full service)
      • Steamboys
      • The Liege Waffle Co.
      • Velvet Taco (full service) 

The Food Hall Co. is the parent company of Assembly Food Hall. The Food Hall Co. also owns and operates Legacy Food Hall in Plano, Texas.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here