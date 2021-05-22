Phase 2 of Assembly Food Hall opened on Thursday, May 20 at the Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville.

It’s now the largest food hall in the country with 100,000 square feet of dining. The first phase opened in March 2021. A grand opening is planned for June 11-13 for the entire food hall with Diamond Rio performing to kick off the celebration.

Inside you will find over 20 eateries, seven bars, three stages, expansive outdoor dining areas with views of the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena. You can try Nashville’s two famous hot chicken spots in one location with Hattie B’s and Prince’s in the same development.

Take a look at our photos of the phase 2 opening:

1 of 18

Phase 1 Eateries

Cotton & Snow DeSano Pizzeria Donut Distillery NoBaked Cookie Dough Oke Poké Smokin Chikin Thai Esane Whisk Crepes Café



Phase 2 Eateries

Coco’s Café & Dulce Coco’s Fresh Italian Hattie Jane’s Creamery Hōru Sushi Kitchen Istanbul Shawarma Pharmacy Burger Pharmacy Wurst Philly Special Prince’s Hot Chicken Saffron Sixty Vines (full service) Steamboys The Liege Waffle Co. Velvet Taco (full service)



The Food Hall Co. is the parent company of Assembly Food Hall. The Food Hall Co. also owns and operates Legacy Food Hall in Plano, Texas.