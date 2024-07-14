Fiber Internet: What’s All the Buzz About?

In today’s digital age, the options for internet service abound! Choosing the right internet service for your needs requires a careful evaluation of how you use the internet and availability in your area. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to choose how to connect. Fiber internet stands out from other types of internet services for a variety of benefits, including technological advancements, speed, and reliability.

Here’s a comprehensive look at what makes fiber internet different and how it compares to other internet connections.

Breakthrough Technology

Fiber internet is a technological advancement that revolutionizes how internet connections are made. Fiber internet utilizes fiber optic cables made of thin strands of glass or plastic to transmit data as light signals. This technology allows for incredibly high speeds and large bandwidth capacities.

Comparatively, DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) uses traditional copper telephone lines, while cable internet employs coaxial cables, similar to those used for cable TV. Both DSL and cable are limited by the physical properties of copper.

Exceptional Speed

Fiber optic cables and light transmission enable unbelievable speed with fiber internet service. Additionally, fiber offers symmetrical speeds, meaning download and upload speeds are the same, ideal for activities like video conferencing, online gaming, and uploading large files.

With more traditional connections like DSL and cable, speeds vary based on the distance from the service provider’s central office and are typically lower than fiber internet. Cable internet generally offers faster speeds than DSL but can be slower than fiber, especially during peak usage times when bandwidth is shared among multiple users.

Enhanced Reliability

The reliability of fiber internet is virtually unbeatable compared to other internet connections. Fiber optic cables are less susceptible to interference and signal degradation, making fiber internet more reliable and consistent in performance.

DSL and cable can be affected by electrical interference, weather conditions, and distance from the service provider, leading to potential variability in performance.

Higher Bandwidth, Lower Latency

Fiber can support much higher bandwidths, allowing it to handle more data simultaneously. Increased bandwidth is important for households with multiple users and devices connected at the same time. Additionally, fiber typically has lower latency (the time it takes for data to travel from one point to another), which is crucial for real-time applications like online gaming, video calls, and VoIP services.

Other internet options have lower bandwidth capacities than fiber internet, which can result in slower speeds when multiple devices are connected. DSL and cable can also have a higher latency, resulting in delays during real-time activities.

Get Connected with United Communications!

Revolutionize your internet connection by upgrading to fiber internet with United Communications. Fiber will offer you advanced speed, reliability, and bandwidth for an unbeatable internet experience.

United Communications is a leading provider of internet and phone services to enterprise-class businesses and residential customers in Middle Tennessee. United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including a 2024 Gold Stevie® Award by The 22nd American Business Awards®, 2024 and 2023 Best Places To Work from the Nashville Business Journal, 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, 2023 Torch Award from the BBB, and a Smart Rural Community Provider℠.

United operates more than 3,800 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric.

United offers fiber and high-speed internet to much of Middle Tennessee, but they are continuing to expand fiber-optic lines to reach rural and under-connected communities. Many areas are either under construction or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out when United Communications will come to your address.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

Celebrate Summer with a Giveaway Contest from United Communications!

To celebrate summer and help bring family and friends together, United is offering a summer giveaway of three amazing outdoor theater systems to residents of Tennessee! Enjoy your favorite movies and tv shows from the comfort of your backyard courtesy of United Communications. To enter the sweepstakes, you simply need to be a resident of TN over the age of 18. Visit this link to see the contest rules and to enter to win!*

*Entries must be received by United before 11pm CT, July 31, 2024.*

Have a question for United Communications? Fill out the form below:



Name



First Name



Last Name Email



[email protected] Phone



555-555-5555 Address To Check For Service Street



City

State/Province

Zip

Questions or Comments :



Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email