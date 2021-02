Detectives need help identifying female who stole more than $1200 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s, Old Fork Pkwy. on Feb. 16, 2021.

The unidentified woman walked past all points of sale with the merchandise without paying. She left the store in a silver Chrysler Town and Country van.

Any information on the identity of this female, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected]