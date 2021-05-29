flooding photo from Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue
photo from March 2021 Flooding/Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently issued preliminary flood maps for Rutherford County.

Data from FEMA indicates hundreds of properties throughout the county either being removed from or placed into a flood zone. Those in potentially affected areas should seek guidance.

FEMA states the flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that Rutherford County is either required to adopt or show evident of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. Before the new determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, property owners will be provided the opportunity to appeal the proposed information.

Property owners in the unincorporated areas of Rutherford County may visit the County’s Planning and Engineering Department to view the updated maps. Residents in other jurisdictions including the Town of Smyrna and City of La Vergne will consult with the respective planning departments for those jurisdictions to view the maps.

Locations where the maps are available:

For unincorporated areas of Rutherford County: Rutherford County Planning Department, 1 South Public Square, Room 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)-898-7732

City of La Vergne: Planning and Codes Department, 5175 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086 (615) 213-2624

Town of Smyrna: Town Hall, 315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167 (615)-355-5706

Planning and Engineering personnel in each of the above-mentioned offices will be available to meet with property owners and to obtain feedback for FEMA’s public commentary regarding the floodplain management.

Rutherford County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Department is also in the process of developing a user-friendly web viewer so that maps can be easily accessed from the County’s main website. More information will be released on that feature as it becomes available.

For more information about the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/bfe_status/bfe_main.asp and https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/searchLoad.action for additional information. You can also contact FEMA’s Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627).


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here