The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently issued preliminary flood maps for Rutherford County.

Data from FEMA indicates hundreds of properties throughout the county either being removed from or placed into a flood zone. Those in potentially affected areas should seek guidance.

FEMA states the flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that Rutherford County is either required to adopt or show evident of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. Before the new determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, property owners will be provided the opportunity to appeal the proposed information.

Property owners in the unincorporated areas of Rutherford County may visit the County’s Planning and Engineering Department to view the updated maps. Residents in other jurisdictions including the Town of Smyrna and City of La Vergne will consult with the respective planning departments for those jurisdictions to view the maps.

Locations where the maps are available:

For unincorporated areas of Rutherford County: Rutherford County Planning Department, 1 South Public Square, Room 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)-898-7732

City of La Vergne: Planning and Codes Department, 5175 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne, TN 37086 (615) 213-2624

Town of Smyrna: Town Hall, 315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167 (615)-355-5706

Planning and Engineering personnel in each of the above-mentioned offices will be available to meet with property owners and to obtain feedback for FEMA’s public commentary regarding the floodplain management.

Rutherford County’s Geographic Information System (GIS) Department is also in the process of developing a user-friendly web viewer so that maps can be easily accessed from the County’s main website. More information will be released on that feature as it becomes available.

For more information about the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, visit FEMA’s website at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/bfe_status/bfe_main.asp and https://hazards.fema.gov/femaportal/prelimdownload/searchLoad.action for additional information. You can also contact FEMA’s Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627).