Feel the Community Spirit at the Back to School Drive and Farmer’s Market Experience

The Back to School Drive and Farmer’s Market Experience will take place on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Mitchell Neilson Primary Gymnasium (1303 Jones Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN 37129)

Students and families can enjoy an afternoon of fun, support, and community spirit!

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Back to School Supply Drive

Murfreesboro Muslim Youth (MMY) will be handing out backpacks and essential school supplies for students of all ages — notebooks, pencils, folders, and more to help every child start the school year with confidence.

Farmer’s Market Experience

Murfreesboro City Schools’ local farmers will bring the freshness! Pick up free veggies and learn about healthy eating from local farm stands (while supplies last).

Free Books

Read to Succeed will be at the event, handing out books to encourage a love of reading and help build home libraries for children.

Wellpoint Health Support

Visit Wellpoint’s table for even more school supplies and to learn about TennCare benefits, health resources, and how to access services for your family.

Important Notes:

Children must be present to receive supplies.

All giveaways are first come, first served while supplies last — so come early!

Hosted by:

Murfreesboro Muslim Youth (MMY)

Murfreesboro City Schools

Read to Succeed

Wellpoint

Bring the family and join us for this special afternoon — supporting students, promoting wellness, and building community together!

Please share this event with anyone who may benefit — let’s help as many families as we can!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Back to School Drive and Farmer’s Market Experience, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

