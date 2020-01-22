FB Financial Corporation Announces Merger With Franklin Financial Network

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), parent company of FirstBank, and Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB), parent company of Franklin Synergy Bank, jointly announced their entry into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Franklin will be merged with and into FB Financial.

Franklin is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee with 15 branches throughout Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson counties in the Nashville MSA. Franklin is the leading community bank in its primary markets, demonstrated by its strong market shares in Williamson and Rutherford counties. Franklin reported total assets of $3.9 billion, loans of $2.8 billion and deposits of $3.2 billion as of December 31, 2019.

The combination significantly enhances FirstBank’s operations in the Nashville MSA, specifically in the attractive Williamson and Rutherford counties where Franklin has a strong community presence. Pro forma for the transaction, FirstBank’s deposit market share will be #6 in the Nashville MSA, #1 in Williamson County and #2 in Rutherford County.

FB Financial’s President and CEO Christopher T. Holmes commented, “We are very excited to announce our proposed merger with Franklin. Franklin is a well-known, high-service community bank with a leading position in Williamson and Rutherford counties. We are joining forces with the leading community bank in two of the most attractive counties in our market area. We look forward to building on the strong customer relationships that Franklin has fostered.”

Franklin’s CEO, J. Myers Jones, III, commented, “Our team is excited to join the FB Financial family. We believe that this transaction benefits all of our stakeholders, and we firmly believe that we will be better together. Our focus will remain concentrated on our customers, and our ability to serve their needs will be stronger than ever.”

As part of the transaction, key Franklin executives have agreed to remain with FB Financial following the closing and have entered into employment arrangements that will become effective upon the completion of the merger with FB Financial.

Following the transaction, FB Financial will establish a primary operations center and its mortgage headquarters for the combined company at Franklin’s existing corporate headquarters in downtown Franklin, Tennessee.

Following the close of the transaction, three members of Franklin’s board of directors will be appointed to the FB Financial board of directors.

Read the entire press release here.