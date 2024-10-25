Fazoli’s Serves Up Free Breadsticks for National Breadstick Day

Oct. 22, 2024 – Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, is rolling out a hot deal for its most coveted side item – breadsticks! Available on National Breadstick Day, Oct. 25, and running through Oct. 27, guests can score six FREE breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations, in-store or online, with code BREADSTICK6.

Since the inception of Fazoli’s over 35 years ago, fans have flocked to the beloved chain for its signature breadsticks, which are always fresh and free with the purchase of any entrée. Served piping hot with the perfect balance of butter and garlic, guests can also enjoy unlimited breadsticks when dining in.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

For more information on Fazoli’s, visit Fazolis.com.

Source: Fat Brands

