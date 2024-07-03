Fazoli’s Offers Favorite Pastas for $4 for 4th of July Week

July 01, 2024 – Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is celebrating America’s birthday with a fiery deal! Starting July 3 and running through July 10 at participating locations, guests can indulge in fan-favorite pasta dishes for only $4, including Regular Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce and Fettuccine Alfredo.

Available for dine-in, drive-thru and online guests who mention “4SUMMER,” this hot deal is a steal for fans to enjoy some of Fazolis’ most classic dishes. All three pasta offerings are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

