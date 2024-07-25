Fazoli’s Cooks Up $5.99 Pizza Baked Spaghetti Special

July 23, 2024 – Fazoli’s, America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., has cooked up an offer to carry fans through summer, $5.99 Pizza Baked Spaghetti!

Now through Sept. 9, guests can enjoy the popular dish, featuring spaghetti smothered in the chain’s signature zesty Pizza Bake Sauce, loaded with mozzarella, provolone and pepperoni, then baked to sizzling perfection. A fusion of two beloved Fazoli’s dishes, the satisfying meal, as always, is served with the brand’s signature free, freshly baked breadsticks.

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

Source: Global Newswire

