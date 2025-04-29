Faulty Motor in HVAC Unit Cause of Fire at John Pittard Elementary on Monday

Multiple MFRD units responded to a report of a possible fire at John Pittard Elementary on Dejarnette Lane Monday.

When crews arrived, the school was already evacuated with the fire alarm sounding. Crews quickly went inside and discovered smoke in the hallway and in a mechanical room. After investigating, they found the source—a faulty motor in the HVAC unit. The unit was shut down, and the building was ventilated.

Once it was safe, all students and staff were able to return inside the school.

