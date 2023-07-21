Father Found Guilty in Killing 4-Month-Old While Under the Influence of Fentanyl in Lebanon

A father was found guilty on July 20, 2023 of killing his 4-month-old child at a Lebanon hotel.

On April 3rd 2021, The Lebanon Police Department along with the Lebanon Fire Department and the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency were dispatched to the Travel Inn at 914 Murfreesboro Road. Upon arrival, an unresponsive Jesse Wayne Craddock was found along with an unresponsive infant.

CPR was administered immediately to the unresponsive infant, and both were transported to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

The 4-month-old infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the death of the infant revealed that the child was the daughter of Jesse Wayne Craddock. The infant had been left in the care of Craddock while the mother was at work.

Evidence gathered during the investigation and autopsy revealed that the infant died from asphyxiation.

After an intensive and thorough investigation involving multiple agencies, Investigators were able to determine that Jesse Wayne Craddock fell on top of the child while under the influence of Fentanyl.

Jesse Wayne Craddock was found guilty of Felony First Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Neglect and Simple Possession of Fentanyl.

Craddock is scheduled for sentencing in November.