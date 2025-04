Several people were injured in a crash on Tuesday evening in Murfreesboro.

According to police, Hwy 99 on the Rockvale side of Veterans Pkwy was closed in both directions following the crash.

Several patients transported to the hospital. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) has been called in to investigate.

Police has not released any additional details at this time.

