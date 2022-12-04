FanDuel Bracket City Live, a Free Three-Day Festival Featuring Basketball, Music & More is Coming to Nashville

FanDuel Bracket City Live, a FREE three-day festival centered around music, basketball and action, will take over Lower Broadway in Nashville this coming March. Music City becomes Bracket City on March 16-18, 2023, coinciding with the initial rounds of college basketball postseason games.

2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live will showcase a variety of musical performances across two stages, a chance to interact with fellow fans, and the opportunity to engage in the action of college basketball. The festival’s expansive footprint will host activations and stages down Nashville’s famed Lower Broadway and along the riverfront.

Exclusive Experience packages will be available for purchase at Bracket City Live’s website. In addition to announcing the festival today, 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live is opening its largest giveaway to fans. Starting now, fans can enter to win a trip to Bracket City Live for four which includes a travel voucher, lodging, and exclusive experience packages. To enter to win, follow Bracket City Live (@BracketCityLive) on social media and reply (Twitter) or comment (Facebook and Instagram) on the event’s giveaway announcement, tagging three of your friends. For more information on the contest, click HERE.

To stay up to date on the latest news and talent announcements for 2023 FanDuel Bracket City Live, visit BracketCityLive.com and follow the festival’s social accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The musical lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We know visitors love to come to Nashville for live music and they love to come for sports, so putting music and sports together is a winning combination for us,” said Deana Ivey, president of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “We are excited to introduce a brand-new festival on legendary Lower Broadway to a national audience and for Nashville to benefit from the marketing and TV exposure as we continue to become known as a world-class event city.”

“Bracket City Live is a three-day holiday to celebrate and create the unforgettable moments that come with the best time of the year for college basketball. We saw an opportunity to bring fans together and experience those moments with one another at one of the best entertainment destinations in the world.” Bobby Sloan, associate principal at Populous and executive producer of Bracket City Live, said. Sloan’s experience over his 15 years with Populous has included work with several major leagues on events such as the NHL Winter Classic, the NFL Draft including 2019’s installment in Nashville, and MLB at Field of Dreams.

The event will be produced by Populous and supported by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.