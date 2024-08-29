Fan Experience Enhancements For Tennessee 2024 Football Season Unveiled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With the 128th season of Tennessee football set to kick off this Saturday against Chattanooga, Tennessee Athletics has unveiled several new fan experience enhancements inside Neyland Stadium. For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

Earlier this month, Tennessee Athletics and Pilot announced a transformative multi-year partnership that preserves the iconic venue’s name and enhances the stadium experience for future generations. Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged. Pilot is designated as the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project and the official travel stop of Tennessee Athletics.

“Our commitment to providing Vol Nation with the best gameday experience in the country is stronger than ever,” said Alicia Longworth, Executive Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. “We continue to value the feedback of our fans as we implement new initiatives each year.”

The new enhancements include:

Rocky Top WiFi

RockyTopWiFi, Neyland Stadium’s Wi-Fi system, debuted during the 2023 season and is fully functional throughout Neyland Stadium for the 2024 campaign. Fans are encouraged to utilize the network and stay connected on their mobile devices during the game.

Upgraded Speakers

Fans seated below the overhang in the lower bowl of Neyland Stadium will experience new, enhanced speakers.

New Televisions

Fans will notice several new televisions throughout the stadium, including along the north and east concourse on Level 1 and the east and south concourse on Level 3 in Neyland Stadium. New TVs were also installed within the main VolShop inside Gate 21 and the NIL Vol Shop inside Gate 24.

Vintage Volunteer Shop at Truly’s Tailgate

VolShop is introducing the Vintage Volunteer Shop inside Truly’s Tailgate located outside Gate 9. Fans can purchase classic gameday merchandise with all their favorite marks and logos. For the Chattanooga game, Truly’s Tailgate opens at 9:30 a.m. and will close at the end of the third quarter. Truly’s Tailgate gives fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks and additional restroom options.

Trading Cards

Fans can purchase a full set of Tennessee football trading cards at the vending machine inside Gate 24 just outside of the NIL VolShop.

Concession Enhancements

A variety of delicious concessions upgrades will be available throughout Neyland Stadium.

Pilot Fast Favorites – will offer drinks, snacks and all your fan favorites in a quick service market style setup inside Gate 21

Checkerboard Cheese – a new concept inside Neyland Stadium, fans can stop by for various grilled cheese sandwiches, snacks and fountain Coke products

Vol Classics – some of your Vol Classics stands have been upgraded to now include pulled buffalo chicken sandwiches, Korean BBQ pork sandwiches, chips, peanuts, candy and Coke products

Vol Classics Portable – enjoy a pulled buffalo chicken sandwich, hot dogs, bottled Coke products, chips and more in a quick service market style setup

K-Town Dog Pound – everyone’s favorite Smokey Dog will still be available, and new options will feature a pimento cheese dog and a buffalo chicken dog

The General’s Grill – grab a braised Philly beef, snacks and bottled Coke products

Cookies & Coffee – Kids need a cookie? Parents need a coffee? Stop by the stands throughout the concourses to purchase a treat

Return of “Home of the Vols” Signage

As a part of the Neyland Stadium preserved by Pilot partnership, fans will notice to return of the classic “Home of the Vols” signage on the East Skybox.

Yee-Haw Ole Smoky Social Deck

Vol Network announced an exciting, new multiyear partnership with Yee-Haw Brewing Company and Ole Smoky. Yee-Haw is now the exclusive craft beer of the Tennessee Volunteers. Ole Smoky’s moonshine has been named the exclusive moonshine of the Vols. The Social Deck in the north endzone is now the Yee-Haw Ole Smoky Social Deck. It will include many Yee-Haw brews, as well as various Ole Smoky drinks on tap. Fans throughout the stadium will be able to purchase the new Yee-Haw Vol Lager, the first-ever officially licensed, co-branded craft beer with the University of Tennessee.

Transcard Premier Club

The Lower West Club has been transformed into the Transcard Premier Club. The luxurious premium access area features extra-wide, padded 22-inch chairback seats with expanded leg room, an adjoining climate-controlled club amenity level, private restrooms, enhanced food and beverage offerings, social spaces and televisions.

Commemorative Tickets

Fans will be able to purchase commemorative game tickets following each home game this season. The tickets will be custom to each fan’s seating location. Additional details will be forthcoming.

Vol Village presented by Toyota

Vol Village presented by Toyota opens at 9:15 a.m. Saturday is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

UT Medical First Aid Stations

Vol fans can access UT Medical Center resources throughout Neyland Stadium, including onsite clinics and four first-aid stations—each equipped with innovative technology such as portable diagnostic services and advanced life support equipment. In addition to the four first aid stations, roaming medical teams will be present on all stadium levels, offering rapid medical care and enhancing the fan experience.

General Neyland Statue

As construction continues around Neyland Stadium, fans can find the General Neyland statue in his new, temporary home outside the Neyland-Thompson Sports Center.

Campus 3D Interactive Parking Map

An interactive parking map will be available to assist patrons in accessing their on-campus lots.

Six of the seven homes in Neyland Stadium this season are already sold out with limited tickets still on sale for the Nov. 23 UTEP contest at AllVols.com.

Tennessee has sold out of its season ticket inventory with 70,500 purchased for the second straight year. Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the 2025 season ticket interest form.

Source: UT Sports

