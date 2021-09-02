Family Resource Centers across the state are serving as community hubs to collect specific school items for students impacted by the recent flood in Humphreys County. This unified effort will aid students, families, and schools in Humphreys County upon their return to school. Below you can find specific information on how you can support the school supply drive effort at a Family Resource Center near you.

MNPS

Maggie Kissinger

160 Antioch Pike Nashville, TN 37211

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2  at 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM CT

Items collecting: Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks, Erasers

Maury County

Debbie Alcorn, L’Tanya Stancil, JoAnna Neece (931) 381-2222

Spring Hill High- 1 Raider Lane, Columbia TN 38401 & Columbia High School- 921 Lion Parkway, Columbia, TN 38401

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM ET

Items collecting: Water Color Paint Sets, Packs of Wide Ruled Paper

Robertson

Danielle Frazier (615) 382-3104

700 Bransford Drive, Springfield, TN 37172

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM CT

Items collecting: 1 in. Three-Ring Binders

Murfreesboro City Schools

Charise McDaniel (615) 474-1078

2252 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM CT

Items collecting: Packs of Wide-Ruled Paper, Packs of Graph Paper

Wilson County

Anne Barger (615) 444-3282

415 Harding Drive Lebanon, TN 37090

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 & Tue. 8/31 at 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM CT

Items collecting: 1 in. Three-Ring Binders

Lebanon Special Schools

Beth Petty (615) 453-2693

1007 N Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087

Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET

Items collecting: Playdough, Water Color Paint Sets


