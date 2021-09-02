Family Resource Centers across the state are serving as community hubs to collect specific school items for students impacted by the recent flood in Humphreys County. This unified effort will aid students, families, and schools in Humphreys County upon their return to school. Below you can find specific information on how you can support the school supply drive effort at a Family Resource Center near you.
MNPS
Maggie Kissinger
160 Antioch Pike Nashville, TN 37211
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM CT
Items collecting: Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks, Erasers
Maury County
Debbie Alcorn, L’Tanya Stancil, JoAnna Neece (931) 381-2222
Spring Hill High- 1 Raider Lane, Columbia TN 38401 & Columbia High School- 921 Lion Parkway, Columbia, TN 38401
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM ET
Items collecting: Water Color Paint Sets, Packs of Wide Ruled Paper
Robertson
Danielle Frazier (615) 382-3104
700 Bransford Drive, Springfield, TN 37172
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM CT
Items collecting: 1 in. Three-Ring Binders
Murfreesboro City Schools
Charise McDaniel (615) 474-1078
2252 S. Church Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM CT
Items collecting: Packs of Wide-Ruled Paper, Packs of Graph Paper
Wilson County
Anne Barger (615) 444-3282
415 Harding Drive Lebanon, TN 37090
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 & Tue. 8/31 at 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM CT
Items collecting: 1 in. Three-Ring Binders
Lebanon Special Schools
Beth Petty (615) 453-2693
1007 N Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087
Collecting: Mon. 8/30 – Thur. 9/2 at 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM ET
Items collecting: Playdough, Water Color Paint Sets