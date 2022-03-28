Family Pets Perish in Detached Garage Fire on One Mile Road in Smyrna

Smyrna, TN (March 28, 2022)—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, and Smyrna Fire Department responded to a structure fire on One Mile Lane in Smyrna around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garage of the residence.

RCFR Fire Chief Larry Farley says the fire started when a heating lamp ignited a doghouse in the backyard. This unfortunately resulted in three dogs perishing and loss of the detached garage.

No other injuries were reported.

