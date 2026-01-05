Family, Pets Escape Murfreesboro House Fire

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Oakhaven Drive just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the attic area of the home. Crews worked swiftly to bring the fire under control and extinguish it.

Home occupants and pets safely self-evacuated prior to crews arriving. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross has been contacted and is responding to assist the family.

