The family of 24-year-old Mario Santiago Dominguez is hoping to find closure and justice in the murder of their loved one.

Dominguez was shot and killed, at his residence at Northfield Commons Apartments on Willowbrook Drive, on August 27, 2020 around 9:08 p.m. Dominguez and his roommate were the apparent victims of an attempted robbery. The suspect attempted to enter their apartment and fired through the front door. Dominguez was standing on the other side of the door and was hit by a bullet. He later died at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Detectives were only given a vague description of a possible male suspect.

If you have any information pertaining to Dominguez’s murder, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and speak with Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615, the main CID line at 615-893-2717, or email [email protected]