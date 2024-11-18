Family Guy Holiday Special Premieres on Hulu November 25



Hulu announces the premiere of a new Family Guy holiday special, “Gift of the White Guy,” debuting Monday, November 25, 2024. In this festive episode, Peter scrambles to recover Lois’ Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange, while Stewie faces a crisis upon discovering his place on Santa’s “Naughty List.”

The special features the show’s acclaimed voice cast, including Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Arif Zahir. This marks Hulu’s second exclusive Family Guy holiday special, following October’s “Peter, Peter Pumpkin Cheater” Halloween episode.

Family Guy continues its legacy of sharp humor and orchestral music, maintaining its position as one of television’s most celebrated animated series, with multiple Emmy nominations and awards, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Source: Hulu

