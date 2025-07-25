Family Fun Awaits at the Fearsome Folklore Festival at Hop Springs

The Fearsome Folklore Festival will take place on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 from 11 am – 6 pm at Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127).

Enjoy a family-friendly folklore and cryptid-themed celebration. There will be speakers, live music, a cryptid drawing workshop, a make-and-take painting station, a petting zoo, games, food trucks, beer, and a variety of vendors showcasing original creations, and a unicorn! Magical fun for everyone.

This event is FREE to attend.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Fearsome Folklore Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

