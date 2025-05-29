Family Fun Awaits at The Big Wave at Veterans Memorial Park

La Vergne Parks & Recreation is partnering with the La Vergne Fire Rescue Department on June 2, 2025 from noon – 1:30 p.m. for The Big Wave at Veterans Memorial Park (115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, TN 37086).

Kids will be able to play in the water as it showers down from the fire hose.

Make sure to dress your child in clothes and shoes that can get wet. Don’t forget a towel and sunscreen.

This is FREE to participate. Adult supervision is required.

Call Parks & Recreation at 615-793-3224 with any questions.

More information HERE.

