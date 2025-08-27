Family Escapes La Vergne House Fire

The La Vergne Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Wednesday morning at 1014 Topview Trail. Fire crews were dispatched at 6:14 a.m. after reports of a working residential fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the home already evacuated by its four occupants. All residents were unharmed and reported no injuries. According to initial accounts, the family had been asleep when the fire began. One individual was awakened by the sound of breaking glass and the home’s smoke alarm, prompting the safe evacuation of all inside.

Six fire apparatus and two command staff responded to the incident. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes of arrival. While on scene, firefighters successfully rescued one cat from the home. A second cat remains unaccounted for.

Due to fire damage, the residents have been displaced. The La Vergne Police Department contacted the American Red Cross to assist the family with emergency needs and temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries to residents or firefighters have been reported.

The City of La Vergne reminds all residents of the importance of working smoke detectors and having a home fire escape plan.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email