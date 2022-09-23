Family Displaced After Escaping Murfreesboro House fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire Marshal investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that left an 18-year-old male injured on Thursday September 22.

The male and his 17-year-old sister escaped the home before Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters arrived.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. His sister was not injured. The siblings were able to get one of their dogs out of the burning home. Firefighters rescued another dog. The family’s cat is still missing.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 5000 block of Roxbury Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Flames, and smoke were coming from the second story of the home when they arrived. They performed an aggressive attack on the fire and quickly put it out.

Investigators with the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

The home is not habitable. Volunteers with the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Fire personnel with Ladder 1, 2 and 11, Engine 7, Rescue 11, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, and Safety 1 and 2 assisted with the fire.