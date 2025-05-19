‘Fallout’ Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere on Prime Video

Prime Video has renewed its critically acclaimed global hit series Fallout for a third season, the company announced on May 12 at its annual upfront presentation in New York City.

The renewal comes well in advance of the show’s second season, which is set to premiere in December 2025.

The series has attracted more than 100 million viewers worldwide since its debut, ranking among Prime Video’s top three most-watched titles ever.

Fallout is based on one of the most popular video game franchises of all time and is set 200 years after an apocalyptic event. The story follows the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Season 2 will continue the story after Season 1’s finale, taking viewers through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas.

The new season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Season 1 of Fallout is already available to stream exclusively on Prime Video, while Season 2 will premiere in December.

Source: Amazon

