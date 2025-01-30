Fall Head Over Heels for Dunkin’ this Valentine’s Day

Beginning Wednesday, January 29, Dunkin’ is rolling out the pink carpet for Valentine’s Day nationwide, with two heart-shaped fan-favorites making a comeback. Dunkin’ fans will fall in love all over again with the Cupid’s Choice Specialty Donut, filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles, and the Brownie Batter Specialty Donut, filled with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored butter creme and topped with chocolate icing and Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

Through February 18, all your favorite filled donuts, including Boston Kreme and Jelly, will come in a festive heart-shaped shell, while any donut typically topped with sprinkles, such as Chocolate Frosted and Strawberry Frosted, along with our MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, will be adorned with pink, white and red heart sprinkles.

And that’s not all – to continue spreading love this season, Dunkin’ is teaming up with New York-based artist and muralist Corey Paige Designs to introduce a limited-edition Valentine’s Day capsule collection – designed for those who wear their donut heart on their sleeves. Taking inspiration from two of Dunkin’s most requested seasonal donuts, Cupid’s Choice and Brownie Batter, combined with Corey Paige’s bold and vibrant style, this collection features five collectible pieces: two crewnecks ($45), a hat ($25), crew socks ($16) and a heart-shaped tote ($25), available starting today at 9 a.m. ET on DunkinGear.com, while supplies last. All items will come with a sticker pack featuring the festive donut designs from the collection.

Finally, debuting just in time for Valentine’s gifting, Dunkin’ is releasing a limited line of Pink and Purple Heart Ombre Tumblers ($14.99) to adorn, available exclusively in stores while supplies last.

Source: Inspire

