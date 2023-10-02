Faith & Blue Weekend in Murfreesboro to Feature Movie In the Park, Family Fun Fest

Engaging the community through partnerships with faith-based organizations is the goal of the 3rd Annual Faith & Blue Weekend celebration in Murfreesboro. This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department (RCSO).

The National Faith & Blue Weekend is October 6 – 9, 2023.

MPD and RCSO are holding a Faith & Blue Community event on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Oaklands Park, 427 Roberts Street.

On Friday, there will be a Movie in the Park, featuring ‘Remember The Titans,’ beginning at 6:30 p.m. The movie was chosen because of its message of putting differences aside and working together to accomplish a goal. Free Kona Ice will be given to the first 50 people.

A Family Fun Fest will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will be fun, educational and feature a Touch A Truck event. There will also be an opportunity for conversations while playing games and enjoying the beautiful fall season at Oaklands Park.

“While we are very blessed to have much of the community’s support in our efforts, we also know we need more opportunities to have conversations with our neighbors outside of stressful situations,” said MPD Community Engagement Sergeant Amy Denton. “Faith & Blue is an opportunity to come together with our faith-based organizations and our neighbors to build even stronger bridges between the officers and the citizens they serve.”

RCSO Sergeant Gary Heron said, “This is a time when we as law enforcement can bridge the gap with our community, to show our community it takes not only law enforcement but our faith to bridge this gap. We want the community to know we are there for them, with our Faith & Blue.”

Faith & Blue Weekend is a national initiative that builds bridges to facilitate safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.