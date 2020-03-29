Minno—a new, Nashville-based children’s digital media company featuring one of the world’s largest collections of Classic VeggieTales and an expertly-curated collection of media choices for Christian families, is responding to changes due to COVID-19 today with a free resource for families unable to physically attend church. Minno’s free Church at Home program affords families an easy-to-use, home-based digital Sunday School experience.

“Families have unexpectedly found themselves unable to gather with their church communities likely for several weeks. While pastors are doing their best to provide online church for adults, most are not in a position to replicate Children’s Ministry or Sunday School. We immediately asked ourselves what we could do to help to leverage the Minno platform, and our team worked quickly to launch a Church at Home experience. It’s live today all around the world for everyone, and it’s free,” said Erick Goss, CEO and Co-founder of Minno and former senior manager at Amazon. “Using Minno Church at Home, families can worship, learn, pray together, and download activities with the click of a button on Sunday and throughout the week. On weekdays, while children are out of school, parents can take advantage of free daily devotionals, as well as selections from our catalog of programming that is always curated on the foundations of care for others.”

Free Church at Home Features Include:

Church at Home can be found here: https://www.gominno.com/lp/church-at-home/

Church at Home features three easy steps: Choose a Worship Song, Watch a Bible Video, and Enjoy More Devotionals.

Church at Home also features selected content from the Minno Life Blog, such as how to talk to your kids about coronavirus, as well as printable activities to do in the home.

For families during the week, Church at Home features Minno’s signature “Five Minute Family Devotions.”

Church at Home is completely free and available around the world.

About Minno

Minno is a Nashville-based children’s digital media company partnering with Christian parents to provide safe, values-based choices for their families. Minno’s offering includes an ad-free subscription-video-on-demand platform Minno Life, an expert-driven parenting blog, Minno Kids, its book publishing division, and Minno store, a digital shopping platform. Minno seeks to entertain, inform and inspire, encouraging kids and parents to laugh and learn together.