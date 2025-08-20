Explosions Reported as Fire Erupts at Murfreesboro Shed Store

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews responded Tuesday night to a fire at Backyard Buildings on NW Broad Street. Engine 5 arrived to find heavy flames in a shed yard, with multiple wood sheds and material piles burning.

Several explosions occurred as firefighters began attacking the blaze, and multiple tow motors were involved. The fire was quickly brought under control, but several sheds, tow motors, and materials sustained significant damage.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Roads near NW Broad Street and Florence Road were temporarily closed while crews worked the scene.

