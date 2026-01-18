Explore Nature’s Orchestra at the Night Sounds Hike at The Wilderness Station

The Night Sounds Hike will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 4:30 pm at The Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park (401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

Meet at the Wilderness Station for a fun walk through the dark woods in search of our local nighttime critters! Expect a moderate 3-mile hike through the backcountry trails of the Wilderness Station.

Headlamps will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own! Bring water and closed-toed shoes!

Contact: 615-642-1103

Email: [email protected]

Cost: FREE for all ages

Link for info and to register online HERE.

For more local events like the Night Sounds Hike, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

