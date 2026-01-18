Sunday, January 18, 2026
No menu items!
Home Events Explore Nature’s Orchestra at the Night Sounds Hike at The Wilderness Station

Explore Nature’s Orchestra at the Night Sounds Hike at The Wilderness Station

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
40
Night-Sounds-Hike
Photo from Outdoor Murfreesboro Facebook

The Night Sounds Hike will take place on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, at 4:30 pm at The Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park (401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

Meet at the Wilderness Station for a fun walk through the dark woods in search of our local nighttime critters! Expect a moderate 3-mile hike through the backcountry trails of the Wilderness Station.

Headlamps will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own! Bring water and closed-toed shoes!

Contact: 615-642-1103
Email: [email protected]

Cost: FREE for all ages

Link for info and to register online HERE.

For more local events like the Night Sounds Hike, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×