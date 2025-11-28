Expired Tag Stop Leads To Arrests Of Two Wanted Individuals In Mt. Juliet

A routine check on a vehicle with an expired tag turned into the arrest of two wanted individuals in Mt. Juliet overnight Thursday.

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department were patrolling Pleasant Grove Road when they investigated a vehicle with expired registration. The stop revealed that the registered owner, a 30-year-old man from Hermitage, had an active felony theft warrant out of Rutherford County.

A passenger, a 31-year-old Hermitage woman, was also found to have an active warrant from Sumner County for a violation of probation.

Both individuals were taken into custody thanks to the officer’s proactive investigation. Police praised their team’s efforts in maintaining safety and vigilance within the community.

