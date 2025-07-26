Experience the Vibes at the Hilltop Music Festival in Lascassas

Welcome to the Hilltop Music Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025, from 11 am – 8 pm, a celebration of local talent, community, and the power of live music! Nestled in the heart of Lascassas, at The Void Cultural and Arts Farm (8863 Rocky Hill Road, Lascassas, 37085)—a generational historical family farm—the festival offers a unique and intimate experience.

Founded by Murfreesboro native and MTSU alumnus Darius Watkins, the festival is dedicated to providing a platform for local artists to showcase their incredible talent.

More than just a music festival, Hilltop is a gathering place where friends, families, and music lovers can come together to support the arts and create lasting memories.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a day of incredible music, art, and good vibes at Hilltop!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Hilltop Music Festival, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email