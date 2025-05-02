Experience Sweet Delights at the Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms

Experience the sweet delight of strawberry season in Tennessee at the Strawberry Jam Festival on May 3 & 4, 2025 from 10 am – 4 pm at Lucky Ladd Farms (4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060).

This family-friendly event promises a weekend full of fun, featuring sweet juicy strawberries, live entertainment and an arts and crafts fair with local artisans from Murfreesboro, Franklin, Middle TN, and beyond. Be sure to bring your appetite to enjoy a delicious array of strawberry-themed desserts that our farm bakery has in store.

Whether you’re competing in the strawberry pie eating contest, shopping for handcrafted goods, enjoying the live music, or checking out the farm’s expansive playgrounds and zoo, there’s something to check the box for every member of the family.

Strawberry Festival Happenings:

Fresh picked baskets of strawberries are available to pre order online. Additional baskets of berries will be available on a first come basis, but quantities are extremely limited, so we recommend ordering ahead!

Live Music

Maker’s Market & Kid’s Market

It’s a “Pups in the Park” event, this means dog friendly days to visit.

Strawberry Pie Eating Contest

Homemade Strawberry Jam Contest

Strawberry themed Food & Drinks

Access to Farm Fun Park Playgrounds & Activities, Petting Farm & Zoo, and Nature Trails

Secure your tickets today for the Strawberry Jam Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms and don’t miss out on the ultimate strawberry celebration this spring in Nashville!

More information abd tickets HERE:

For more local events like the Strawberry Jam Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email