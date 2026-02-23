Experience Nature’s Beauty at the 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival at the Williamson Family Farm

The magic is taking flight once again! Get ready, Murfreesboro – the 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival is fluttering back on Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129)!

$10 Parking CASH

From 2 PM – 8 PM, enjoy:

Unique Shopping Vendors

Live Butterfly Encounters

A breathtaking firework show to close out the night!

Bring your family, your friends, and your love for nature – this is a day you don’t want to miss!

Mark your calendars now

VENDOR APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

APPLY ONLY THROUGH THE WEBSITE HERE.

More information HERE.

