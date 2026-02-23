Monday, February 23, 2026
Experience Nature’s Beauty at the 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival at the Williamson Family Farm

Jennifer Haley
The magic is taking flight once again! Get ready, Murfreesboro – the 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival is fluttering back on Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at Williamson Family Farm (3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37129)!

$10 Parking CASH

From 2 PM – 8 PM, enjoy:
Unique Shopping Vendors
Live Butterfly Encounters
A breathtaking firework show to close out the night!

Bring your family, your friends, and your love for nature – this is a day you don’t want to miss!

Mark your calendars now

VENDOR APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

APPLY ONLY THROUGH THE  WEBSITE HERE.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the 2nd Annual Butterfly Festival, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

