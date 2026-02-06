Experience Nature at the Hike with Jane: Birds Event at The Wilderness Station

The Hike with Jane: Birds Event will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 10 am at The Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park (401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128).

Come and enjoy the nature that surrounds us! Blaze the trail, hike, and learn about our native wildlife from one of our enthusiastic Tennessee State Naturalists!

This month, Jane will be exploring the topic of birds! For more information, call or email the Wilderness Station!

No registration necessary.

