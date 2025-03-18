Experience Magic at the Butterfly Festival at Hop Springs

Head to Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on April 12th from 2pm -8 pm for the Butterfly Festival! This event is going to be epic!

What to expect:

$5 PARKING- Please bring CASH

Please be aware Wi-Fi is spotty, some vendors may only be able to take cash. However, there is an ATM indoors.

Live Butterfly interaction- Sponsored by Learning Zone

Fireworks Show (8 pm)

Hot Air Balloon Rides (4:30 pm-6:30 pm)

*For the hot air balloon rides, purchase tickets here

FREE Glow in the Dark Foam Party (7 pm-8 pm)

Live Music- Rockin Country Band

Bungee Trampoline

Train Rides

Kid Zone

Face Painting

Rolling Video Games

FREE Goodie Bags to the 1st 200 Adults

Free Petting Zoo

Reptile Bus Interaction

150+ Vendors

Mouth Watering Food Trucks

& More!

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Butterfly Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

