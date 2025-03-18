Experience Magic at the Butterfly Festival at Hop Springs

Head to Hop Springs (6790 John Bragg Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37127) on April 12th from 2pm -8 pm for the Butterfly Festival! This event is going to be epic!
What to expect:
$5 PARKING- Please bring CASH
Please be aware Wi-Fi is spotty, some vendors may only be able to take cash. However, there is an ATM indoors.
Live Butterfly interaction- Sponsored by Learning Zone
Fireworks Show (8 pm)
Hot Air Balloon Rides (4:30 pm-6:30 pm)
*For the hot air balloon rides, purchase tickets here
FREE Glow in the Dark Foam Party (7 pm-8 pm)
Live Music- Rockin Country Band
Bungee Trampoline
Train Rides
Kid Zone
Face Painting
Rolling Video Games
FREE Goodie Bags to the 1st 200 Adults
Free Petting Zoo
Reptile Bus Interaction
150+ Vendors
Mouth Watering Food Trucks
& More!
More information HERE.
For more local events like the Butterfly Festival visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/
