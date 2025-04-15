Experience Artistry and Fun at Oaklands Mansion’s Spring Art & Craft Fair

Join Oaklands Mansion (901 North Maney Avenue, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130) for their Spring Art & Craft Fair on Saturday, May 10th, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. No reservations or tickets are required.

-Celebrate Murfreesboro’s talent with Oaklands Mansion

-Help support our mission to enhance our community’s quality of life.

-Shop handmade crafts and vintage items

-Enjoy the tastes of local food trucks and vendors.

-Learn about Murfreesboro’s history and discover other community activities, clubs, and events to enjoy.

The first 100 guests will receive a shopping bag with special goodies. The fair will also have a scavenger hunt, silent auction, door prizes, and live music.

The Mansion will be open for self-guided tours for the special price of $5 per person.

If you would like to apply to be an artisan or vendor, please fill out the form HERE!

If you would like to volunteer to help make the event run smoothly, please fill out the form HERE.

More information HERE.

