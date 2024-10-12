Experience a Symphony of Flavors as the Four Seasons Partners with the Nashville Symphony

The culinary team at Mimo Restaurant and Bar, the flagship restaurant of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, is partnering with the acclaimed Nashville Symphony for an evening of Italian-inspired cuisine and classical music.

On November 11, Sous Chef Nicky Miscia will present a four-course dinner, expertly curated to pair with a selection of fine wines chosen by Assistant Restaurant General Manager, Stephanie Dumont. Enhancing the evening’s ambiance, guests will enjoy a live performance by musicians from the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony in the heart of the restaurant. The soundtrack will consist of classical and contemporary pieces that complement the culinary journey.

The evening begins with an antipasto featuring Burrata Pugliese with Wellfleet Oyster, Osetra Caviar, Fennel Emulsion, and Dill paired with Ferrari Brut.

For the first course, guests will enjoy Mimo’s signature handmade pastas, with a choice of two dishes: Baccala Mantecato Ravioli, filled with a Whipped Cod Filling and accented with Lemon and Parsley paired with Jermann Pinot Grigio; or Gnocchi Alla Zucca, accompanied by an Amaretti Cookie Crumble, Aged Balsamico di Modena, and Sage. This option is paired with Girlan Chardonnay.

The second course offers two main options: Chantel Farm Nebbiolo-Braised Short Ribs, served with Anson Mills Polenta, Roasted Porcini Mushrooms, and Gremolata paired with Villa Antinori Chianti; or Diver Scallops with Celery Root, Guanciale, and Brown Butter paired with Chablis William Fevre.

To conclude the meal, the Four Seasons pastry team, led by Chef Hector Llompart, will present a decadent dessert of Salted Caramel and Pears with Asian Pear Butter and Devil’s Food Chocolate Cake paired with a Far Niente Dolce.

“We are delighted to partner with the Nashville Symphony for this unique event,” said Mathieu Pinsard, Assistant Food & Beverage Director at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. “This dinner encapsulates the essence of what both Mimo and the Nashville Symphony represent — extraordinary experiences that honour the artisans and creatives of Nashville.”

The four-course experience is priced at USD 150. Reservations are available from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at +1 615 610 6990.

Guests that dine can enjoy up to three hours of complimentary valet through the Hotel.

