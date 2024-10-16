Exchange Club Names Ridiner ‘Officer of the Year’

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Parks Officer David Ridiner has been named, ‘Officer of the Year,’ by the Exchange Club.

Exchange Club Treasurer Melissa Wright presented Ridiner with the award at The Exchange Club Luncheon at Through the Grapevine on Broadmor St. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

“I’m thankful for the award and recognition,” Ridiner said. “I’m grateful for even being nominated. I wouldn’t have gotten it if it wasn’t for the team of officers I work with and the support of my wife.”

The Exchange Club recognizes October as Crime Prevention Month and honors police, firefighters, and EMS personnel.

“It’s our way of showing appreciation for the commitment they do in the community,” Exchange Club President Rob Jacobs said.

Deputy Chief Steve Jarrell, Lieutenant Harry Haigh, and Ridiner’s wife Taylor were on hand as Ridiner received the award.

“We are proud of Officer Ridiner’s hard work and dedication in serving the citizens of the City of Murfreesboro,” Jarrell said. “He is well-deserving of this award.”

Ridiner was nominated for the award by Lieutenant Harry Haigh for this work with the MPD Parks Units, Homeless Outreach Support Team (HOST), Sky Cop cameras, and special events.

“He’s the total package,” Haigh said. “He comes in on his days off and takes on responsibility without asking.”

Ridiner began his career with the MPD in April 2017 and is currently assigned to the Parks Unit. Ridiner served in the U.S. Army for ten years with two tours of duty in Iraq. #Exchange Club #Murfreesboro #rutherfordcounty

