Excessive Speed May Have Caused Serious Two-vehicle Crash

Murfreesboro, Tenn. – Excessive speed may have been a contributing factor in a serious two-vehicle crash on S. Church Street (Shelbyville Hwy) Saturday, April 11.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by Amilcar Castro Lopez, 20, of Shelbyville, was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on S. Church Street when he crashed into the rear of a 2010 Ford Flex. Lopez’s car left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, trapping him inside.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews used a hydraulic spreader to free him. Lopez was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center via a LifeFlight helicopter and treated for injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

Two people in the Ford were taken to the hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services with minor injuries.

Because of the seriousness of the crash, the investigation is being conducted by the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT).

Charges against Lopez are pending.

