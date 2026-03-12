Exact Picks for Titans Now Set for 2026 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE – The Titans now know exactly where they’ll be picking in the upcoming NFL Draft.

At least for now.

Following the release of the compensatory picks across the NFL (the Titans weren’t awarded any), the draft selections have been set in rounds 1 through 7.

Here’s a look at where the Titans are currently scheduled pick in each round, as of today:

Round 1: Pick 4, 4th overall.

Round 2: Pick 3, 35th overall.

Round 3: Pick 2, 66th overall.

Round 4: Pick 1, 101st overall.

Round 5: Pick 2, 142nd overall, and Pick 4, 144th overall.

Round 6: Pick 3, 184th overall, and Pick 13, 194th overall.

Round 7: Pick 2, 218th overall.

*In ties that involve three or more clubs, the clubs at the top of the tied segment in a given round will move to the bottom of the segment for the next round, while all other clubs move up a position. This rotation will continue throughout the draft.

