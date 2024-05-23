Exact Dates, Times, Set for Titans 2024 Preseason Schedule

NASHVILLE – Preseason opponents were announced for the Titans earlier this month. Now, we know the exact dates and times. SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ON SALE NOW
Here’s the complete preseason schedule:
Saturday, August 10 – vs San Francisco 49ers, 6 p.m., WKRN
Saturday, August 17 – vs Seattle Seahawks, 6 p.m., WKRN
Sunday, August 25 – at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., WKRN
The Titans will kick off the 2024 season at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8.
The team’s home opener is scheduled for Sunday, September 15 against the New York Jets.
Source: Tennesseetitans.com
More Sports News
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!