Everything You Need to Know About the Tennessee State Fair

The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair takes place August 15 – 24, 2024 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, located at 945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon.

Fair Opening Times:

Monday through Friday – 5:00p

Saturdays – 10:00a

Sunday – 12 noon

Fair Closing Times:

Parking Lots close at 9:00p

Admission Gates: Close at 9:30p Sunday – Thursday, and 10:00p on Friday and Saturday.

Armband Sales End at 9:00p (Individual ride tickets will still be available for purchase)

Buildings/Exhibits: Close at 10:00p

Rides: Close at 11:00p

Admission

Adults: $15

Children age 6 – 12: $6

Children age 5 and under: FREE

Click here to learn about season passes and discounts.

Ride Costs

Unlimited Ride Wristbands or Individual Ride Tickets can be purchased. Learn more here.

Satellite Parking

Take advantage of the Satellite Parking every day of the Fair, August 15-24, 2024. Buses will run from the following locations from 5:00 pm-11:00 pm, Monday-Friday, and 12:00 pm-11:00 pm on Saturday & Sunday at no charge:

– Cumberland University’s Football Parking Lot, 415 Harding Drive, Lebanon, TN

– First Baptist Church & Wilson County Courthouse, 227 E Main Street, Lebanon

Clear Bag Policy

To ensure a safe environment, a clear bag policy has been implemented. Approved bags include:

– Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags not exceeding 12″x6″x12″

– One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

– Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″x6.5″

– Medically necessary items and diaper bags (after inspection)

All bags are subject to search.

Metal Detectors & Weapons

All attendees will pass through metal detectors at the admission gates, and all bags will be searched. Weapons are strictly prohibited, even for concealed carry permit holders. The Fair reserves the right to search all packages, bags, strollers, and other items.

Drone Policy

The unauthorized use of drones is strictly prohibited. Citations will be issued for violations.

No Outside Food or Drink

Please secure all doors and do not leave valuables visible in your vehicle.

Photo Booths for Child Safety

Parents are encouraged to use photo booths located at each gate to aid in the description of a child if they get separated from their guardian.

Learn more about the Wilson County Fair/State Fair at wilsoncountytnstatefair.com.

