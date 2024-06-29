Everything You Need to Know About Downtown Nashville’s 4th of July Event 2024

Chris Young will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th in downtown Nashville.

The event will present one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows – which for the first time will include drone light elements by Sky Elements Drone Show – synchronized to live music from the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

Let Freedom Sing! will feature charitable partner PENCIL, and the free Amazon Family Fun Zone will return and include inflatables and live music. The concert and fireworks/drone show are free and open to the public. This is the first time for a fireworks show and drone show to be choreographed with a live musical performance.

Performers

Yola, a six-time GRAMMY-nominated artist, songwriter, and actor, most notably in the musical drama ELVIS; Girl Named Tom, three siblings who won NBC’s The Voice in 2021; and Blessing Offor, a two-time GRAMMY Award nominee and GMA Dove Award winner.

Nashville-based artists Keesha Rainey will perform the National Anthem and Mike Parker will perform America the Beautiful. Performances at the Amazon Family Fun Zone will include The Magi, The Woods, Small Time Rock Stars, SanRafaelBandand Joe West Band. DJ Coach will entertain between sets.

Safe Bar

Let Freedom Sing! will be a Safe Bar event, with key bar and security staff trained in bystander intervention and awareness about alcohol’s role in sexual assault.

Red Frogs

Volunteers with Red Frogs help create a positive presence at music festivals. They will have a tent at the Amazon Family Fun Zone at Music City Walk of Fame Park where they will give away cups of water to help keep everyone hydrated and provide sunscreen. They will provide a free phone charging station. Red Frogs volunteers will also rove around the event site to ensure patrons are safe and to provide immediate help where needed.

Bring Your Refillable Water Bottles

Attendees are encouraged to pack smart, stay hydrated and bring refillable water bottles to fill at three free water stations. In addition, four misting stations and three cooling areas will be stationed around the event site to help eventgoers stay cool throughout the day. First-aid tents will be located throughout the event site. Attendees are encouraged to pack sunscreen, hats, visors and sunglasses to help fight the heat. Thank you to event partner Pure Kick for supporting the misting and hydration stations.

Bottled water sold at event beverage stands will be $1 until 4 p.m. to help attendees stay hydrated during the day. Eight first aid locations will be available, with personnel from Vanderbilt Event Medical and Metro EMS onsite.

Permitted Items Include:

Collapsible chairs everywhere, except Ascend Amphitheater

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36”)

Note: All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.

Prohibited Items Include:

No guns, knives, other weapons, or dangerous devices of any kind

No backpacks or luggage

No coolers

No outside alcoholic beverages. Only alcoholic beverages purchased from a designated official event vendor are allowed on site.

No illegal substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No fireworks

No laser pointers

No pets (except service animals)

No drones or other remote-controlled aerial or ground-based devices

No unauthorized vending, sales, sampling, solicitation, or distribution of materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, etc. (event credentials required)

No wagons or pull-carts

No unauthorized personal transport devices, including bicycles, roller blades, skateboards, Segways, golf carts, mopeds, scooters, electric scooters (Bird, Lime, Spin, Lyft, JUMP, Gotcha, Bolt) or any personal motorized vehicles other than wheelchairs or ADA Devices (event credentials required)

No pedicabs or pedal taverns

No unauthorized amplification devices permitted, that disrupt event production, including handheld megaphones

No noisemakers (musical instruments, bullhorns, air horns, whistles, etc.)

No performances or demonstrations of any type outside of the Designated Freedom of Expression Zone

No pop-up tents

No beach or pole-style umbrellas

No inserting stakes, poles, or any other objects into the ground, or use of ropes, cords, tape, etc. to reserve space

No hammocks or attaching anything to any park structures or trees

No audio recorders or video cameras

No camera stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks, or selfie sticks

No pepper spray

No aerosol containers of any kind

No sealed containers of any kind

No throwing objects

No professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

No large chains or spiked jewelry

No signs, flags on sticks or poles

No collapsible chairs in Ascend Amphitheater

PHONE RECORDINGS OF CONCERTS ARE ILLEGAL: No bootleg recording, streaming, or reposting.

Note to Boaters: No anchorage between Woodland Street Bridge and Korean Veterans Bridge. River closes at 9:00 p.m.

Parking and Transportation

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office reminds everyone to plan ahead and find a sober ride home this Independence Day.

Nearby Parking

Metro Courthouse: July 4th parking rate is $15 max (exit before 6 a.m. on July 5)

Music City Center: Special event rates may apply and will be posted as you enter the garage.

Downtown Library: July 4th parking rate is $15 Special Event Rate

5th & Broadway: Parking rates are 10 minutes – 1 Hour: $10; 1-2 Hours: $20; 2-3 Hours: $28; 3-5 Hours: $36; 5-24 Hours: $42. Event Rates as posted. On July 4th, guests wishing to park at the 5th + Broadway complex may enter the garage entrance at 6th Avenue via Broadway from the west. Guests may also utilize the 5th + Broadway complex parking garage entrance on Commerce Street just west of Rep. John Lewis Way.

