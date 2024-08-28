Everything New Coming to Prime Video September 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in September 2024.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2024

September 1st

21 Grams

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein

Angela’s Ashes

Army of Darkness

Basic Instinct

Beatriz at Dinner – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Before I Go to Sleep – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Brides of Dracula

Bubba Ho-Tep

Cape Fear

CB4

Chasing Amy

Child’s Play (2019)

Constantine

Continental Divide

Coogan’s Bluff

Crimson Peak

Cyborg

Devil

Disturbing Behavior

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell

Dredd

Dressed to Kill

Duck Soup

Election

For Love of the Game

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Forces of Nature

Frida

Galaxy Quest

Gambit

Ghost Story

Hotel Artemis

I Am Durán

In The Heights

In the Name of the Father

Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jonah Hex

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Lifeforce

Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Meet Joe Black

Megamind – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Mirror Mirror – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Nerve

Night Creatures

Nocturnal Animals

Overboard

Penguins of Madagascar – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Red Eye

Revolutionary Road

Roman J. Israel, Esq. – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Roxanne

Rumble Fish

Runaway Train

Saturday Night Fever

Sinister 2

Son of Dracula

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Steel

Stigmata

Super 8 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Swingers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

The Big Lebowski

The Black Dahlia

The Cold Light of Day

The Core

The Doors

The Egg And I

The First Purge – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The General’s Daughter

The Grey – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

The Misfits

The Motorcycle Diaries

The Mummy (1932)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Usual Suspects

The Vampire Lovers

The Wolf Man (1941)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Tyler Perry’s Acrimony – Available on Freevee for free with ads

V for Vendetta

Where the Buffalo Roam

Winchester – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Wolfman (2010)

September 3rd

Snack Shack

The American Society of Magical Negroes

September 10th

The Money Game

September 11th

Colette (2018)

September 12th

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 13th

The Grand Tour: One for the Road

September 14th

Elementary S1-7

Spark: A Space Tail – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 15th

Everybody Wants Some!!

September 19th

Words on Bathroom Walls – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 20th

Jason Bourne – Available on Freevee for free with ads

September 23rd

What If (2014)

September 24th

Evolution of the Black Quarterback

September 26th

Paddington 2

