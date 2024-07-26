Everything New Coming to Prime Video August 2024

Check below for the exciting list of titles heading to the Prime Video streaming service in August 2024.

Everything Coming to Prime Video in August 2024

August 1st

Batman: Caped Crusader

Influenced

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Adventureland

American Graffiti

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Born On The Fourth Of July

Bowfinger

Breakdown

Cinema Paradiso

Dante’s Peak

Darkman

Death Becomes Her

Diary Of A Mad Housewife

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eastern Promises

Emma. (2020)

Face/Off

Fargo

Fatal Attraction

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight of the Intruder

Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Frogs

From Beyond

Ghost

Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Good Boys

Green Zone

How To Be A Latin Lover

Howard The Duck

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Imitation of Life

Invaders from Mars

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Little Women (1949)

Looper

Lover Come Back

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster Trucks

MouseHunt

Narc

No manches Frida 2

Once Upon A Time In The West

Overboard

Passengers

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)

Psycho

Pulp Fiction

Road to Perdition

Ronin

Scarface

Sense And Sensibility

Showgirls

Southland Tales

Stardust

Sullivan’s Travels

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman Returns

Superman

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Crow

The Dark Half

The Day of the Jackal

The Firm

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Losers

The Naked Gun: From the Files

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors

The Whale

The Wood

The Zookeeper’s Wife

There’s Always Tomorrow

Three Days of the Condor

Traffic

Trauma Center

Troll

Troll 2

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Windtalkers

August 5th

Judy Justice S3

August 6th

French Girl

August 8th

The Mallorca Files S3

One Fast Move

August 9th

Nadie nos va a extrañar

August 13th

Night Swim

August 15th

JACKPOT!

Paddington

August 22nd

Classified (2024)

Drive-Away Dolls

August 24th

Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

10 Cloverfield Lane

August 26th

No Gain No Love

August 29th

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2

